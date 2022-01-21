Arqit Quantum Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Arqit Quantum.

Looking at options history for Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 10% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $337,815 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $85,824.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $55.0 for Arqit Quantum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Arqit Quantum options trades today is 908.43 with a total volume of 965.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Arqit Quantum's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Arqit Quantum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARQQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $35.00 $106.2K 914 60 ARQQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $10.00 $43.9K 78 102 ARQQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $17.50 $41.8K 3.1K 700 ARQQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $40.5K 711 0 ARQQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $55.00 $37.7K 1.1K 10

Where Is Arqit Quantum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 199,943, the price of ARQQ is down -0.4% at $17.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

