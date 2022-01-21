Vale Whale Trades For January 21

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vale.

Looking at options history for Vale (NYSE:VALE) we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 19% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $131,050 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,731,521.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $21.0 for Vale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vale's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vale's whale activity within a strike price range from $14.0 to $21.0 in the last 30 days.

Vale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $14.00 $174.1K 5.9K 888 VALE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $127.5K 39.9K 9.9K VALE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $114.6K 39.9K 8.8K VALE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $107.3K 39.9K 3.2K VALE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $104.8K 39.9K 4.9K

Where Is Vale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,114,366, the price of VALE is down -1.0% at $15.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Vale:

RBC Capital upgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $17

