Vale Whale Trades For January 21
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 11:23am   Comments
Vale Whale Trades For January 21

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vale.

Looking at options history for Vale (NYSE:VALE) we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 19% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $131,050 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,731,521.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $21.0 for Vale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vale's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vale's whale activity within a strike price range from $14.0 to $21.0 in the last 30 days.

Vale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
VALE CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $14.00 $174.1K 5.9K 888
VALE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $127.5K 39.9K 9.9K
VALE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $114.6K 39.9K 8.8K
VALE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $107.3K 39.9K 3.2K
VALE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $104.8K 39.9K 4.9K

Where Is Vale Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 15,114,366, the price of VALE is down -1.0% at $15.83.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Vale:

  • RBC Capital upgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $17

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

