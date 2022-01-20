Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PBR

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PBR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Petrobras Brasileiro.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $767,031, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $970,912.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $13.0 for Petrobras Brasileiro over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Petrobras Brasileiro options trades today is 39373.17 with a total volume of 45,040.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Petrobras Brasileiro's big money trades within a strike price range of $9.0 to $13.0 over the last 30 days.

Petrobras Brasileiro Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $10.00 $612.5K 90.3K 3.5K PBR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $12.00 $105.9K 225 2.0K PBR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $11.00 $72.4K 47.2K 5.1K PBR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $11.00 $72.1K 47.2K 4.8K PBR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $12.00 $70.0K 19.9K 730

Where Is Petrobras Brasileiro Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 25,154,276, the price of PBR is up 1.48% at $12.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

