Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NCLH
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 2:05pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NCLH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Norwegian Cruise Line.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $166,930, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $441,640.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Norwegian Cruise Line options trades today is 12411.0 with a total volume of 3,537.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Norwegian Cruise Line's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $95.6K 24.4K 0
NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $77.3K 3.2K 128
NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $67.2K 1.7K 140
NCLH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $20.00 $62.8K 24.4K 305
NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $49.3K 632 75

Where Is Norwegian Cruise Line Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 9,358,348, the price of NCLH is up 2.43% at $21.9.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Norwegian Cruise Line:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions

