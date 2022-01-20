What Are Whales Doing With Palo Alto Networks

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PANW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Palo Alto Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $104,050, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,176,772.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $580.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palo Alto Networks options trades today is 227.85 with a total volume of 552.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palo Alto Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $580.0 over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $350.00 $222.0K 1.0K 24 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $200.0K 118 10 PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $480.00 $105.8K 95 3 PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $480.00 $98.8K 95 40 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $580.00 $72.0K 628 22

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 725,139, the price of PANW is up 1.33% at $526.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $700

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.