This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lululemon Athletica

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $273,621 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $219,190.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $400.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $380.00 $146.3K 1.5K 3 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $340.00 $80.2K 13 0 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $45.0K 81 9 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $330.00 $40.9K 145 9 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $210.00 $36.9K 38 4

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 653,682, the price of LULU is down -0.85% at $328.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica:

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $470.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $461.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

