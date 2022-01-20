 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 11:47am   Comments
What Are Whales Doing With Citigroup

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Citigroup (NYSE:C).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with C, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for Citigroup.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $592,979, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $3,630,185.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $80.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $62.50 $742.9K 2.4K 2.8K
C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $62.50 $677.4K 2.4K 3.1K
C CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/04/22 $67.00 $290.8K 2.7K 5.1K
C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $282.0K 20.2K 0
C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $62.50 $225.7K 2.4K 1.5K

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 7,352,578, the price of C is up 1.27% at $65.06.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Citigroup:

  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $76.
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $73.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

