What Are Whales Doing With Datadog
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 10:39am   Comments
What Are Whales Doing With Datadog

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $308,442 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $312,911.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $160.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $109.5K 987 124
DDOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $100.00 $93.7K 1.0K 0
DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $93.2K 987 0
DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $137.00 $51.3K 1.8K 336
DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $137.00 $43.1K 1.8K 604

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 805,961, the price of DDOG is up 5.93% at $138.67.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

