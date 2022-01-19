Looking At Target's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $824,380 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,396,386.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $280.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $210.00 $492.8K 782 514 TGT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $210.00 $331.5K 2.7K 1.5K TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $319.0K 1.8K 631 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $260.00 $128.4K 145 320 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $103.7K 1.8K 756

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,067,018, the price of TGT is up 1.75% at $223.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Target:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $230

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $270

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

