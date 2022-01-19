This Is What Whales Are Betting On Novavax

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Novavax.

Looking at options history for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,452,953 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $511,931.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $235.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novavax's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novavax's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $235.0 in the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $295.0K 1.3K 133 NVAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $235.00 $195.3K 19 19 NVAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $100.2K 244 206 NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $75.00 $85.6K 4.5K 576 NVAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $80.0K 1.3K 393

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,150,729, the price of NVAX is down -3.15% at $95.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Novavax:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Novavax, which currently sits at a price target of $209.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.