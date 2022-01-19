Apple Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) we detected 142 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 46 are puts, for a total amount of $7,630,278 and 96, calls, for a total amount of $11,052,454.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $205.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apple options trades today is 21247.06 with a total volume of 2,548,829.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apple's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $205.0 over the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $170.00 $1.6M 111.8K 52.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $150.00 $1.3M 81.5K 5.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $115.00 $1.2M 5.9K 48 AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $170.00 $1.0M 136.6K 158.2K AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $775.0K 27.7K 640

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 55,030,780, the price of AAPL is down -0.78% at $168.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.