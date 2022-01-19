Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LYFT

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LYFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Lyft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $196,749, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $454,523.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $60.0 for Lyft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lyft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lyft's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.50 $161.8K 544 594 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.50 $151.9K 544 249 LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $35.00 $113.0K 131 202 LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $35.8K 2.6K 1.7K LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $35.00 $34.0K 2.6K 1.5K

Where Is Lyft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,515,213, the price of LYFT is down -1.85% at $37.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Lyft:

Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $50

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

