This Is What Whales Are Betting On Occidental Petroleum

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Occidental Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $168,095 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $748,170.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $45.0 for Occidental Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Occidental Petroleum's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Occidental Petroleum's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $25.00 $125.0K 460 100 OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $40.00 $97.5K 12.5K 3.4K OXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $73.0K 32.3K 239 OXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $55.2K 460 200 OXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $32.00 $54.8K 1.8K 170

Where Is Occidental Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,646,007, the price of OXY is down -0.92% at $35.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

