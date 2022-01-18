What Are Whales Doing With Intuit

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 17 options trades for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) summing a total amount of $5,341,153.

At the same time, our algo caught 14 for a total amount of 5,383,850.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $490.0 to $655.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale activity within a strike price range from $490.0 to $655.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $520.00 $4.2M 2.3K 2.4K INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $520.00 $272.7K 2.3K 207 INTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/04/22 $500.00 $181.3K 19 504 INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $520.00 $144.4K 2.3K 661 INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $520.00 $119.1K 2.3K 605

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 738,551, the price of INTU is down -1.23% at $544.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

