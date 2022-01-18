Looking At Activision Blizzard's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ATVI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 uncommon options trades for Activision Blizzard.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $433,883, and 32 are calls, for a total amount of $1,887,588.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $90.0 for Activision Blizzard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Activision Blizzard options trades today is 6457.13 with a total volume of 144,814.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Activision Blizzard's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Activision Blizzard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $65.00 $158.6K 7.6K 1.1K ATVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $80.00 $138.3K 197 2.0K ATVI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $70.00 $125.5K 10.3K 400 ATVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $70.00 $106.1K 10.3K 1.8K ATVI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $85.00 $103.7K 668 2.9K

Where Is Activision Blizzard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 67,335,749, the price of ATVI is up 27.83% at $83.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

