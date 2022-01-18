 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Peloton Interactive
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 11:06am   Comments
Share:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Peloton Interactive

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PTON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Peloton Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,118,120, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $185,765.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $80.0 for Peloton Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Peloton Interactive's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Peloton Interactive's whale trades within a strike price range from $28.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $446.2K 7.1K 799
PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $103.3K 7.1K 389
PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $30.00 $87.8K 992 201
PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $35.00 $85.4K 3.0K 608
PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $37.00 $85.2K 2.1K 748

Where Is Peloton Interactive Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 8,245,029, the price of PTON is down -3.89% at $30.11.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
EXCLUSIVE: Late Checkout's Greg Isenberg On Community-Based Products, Web3 And NFTs
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Peloton Shares Are Falling Today
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com