Deere Whale Trades For January 14

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $337,420 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $66,450.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $340.0 to $380.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale trades within a strike price range from $340.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $375.00 $70.8K 187 367 DE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $380.00 $50.9K 202 67 DE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $380.00 $43.1K 202 86 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $380.00 $39.4K 202 290 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $380.00 $39.3K 202 274

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 623,955, the price of DE is down -1.17% at $375.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $415.

DA Davidson downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $400

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.