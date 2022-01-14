 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Sea
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 2:18pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea (NYSE:SE) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $244,640 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $184,212.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $190.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sea's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sea's whale trades within a strike price range from $165.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $180.00 $98.4K 848 17
SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $185.00 $43.6K 947 399
SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $170.00 $42.1K 62 59
SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $180.00 $42.0K 145 51
SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $34.4K 574 13

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,376,326, the price of SE is down -3.3% at $174.6.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

