Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 4:29pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $398,621 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $537,880.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $530.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $350.0 to $530.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $395.00 $257.2K 829 1.2K
GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $400.00 $126.7K 1.3K 493
GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $410.00 $107.2K 682 1.5K
GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $410.00 $85.6K 682 615
GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $530.00 $82.8K 0 6

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,947,487, the price of GS is up 0.08% at $390.61.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Group:

  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $556.
  • Seaport Global has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $487.
  • UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $416.
  • B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $475

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

