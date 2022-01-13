Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Chevron.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $451,166, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $180,780.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $165.0 for Chevron over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chevron options trades today is 638.0 with a total volume of 3,351.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chevron's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $140.00 $150.0K 1.4K 1.5K CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $160.00 $120.6K 119 36 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $120.00 $109.4K 1.2K 490 CVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $120.00 $67.1K 1.2K 746 CVX PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $165.00 $38.7K 104 70

Where Is Chevron Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,586,944, the price of CVX is down -0.35% at $126.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

