 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Is What Whales Are Betting On IBM
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
This Is What Whales Are Betting On IBM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM (NYSE:IBM) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $279,710 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $298,660.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $180.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IBM's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IBM's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $180.00 $139.5K 28 30
IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $130.00 $77.8K 3.0K 335
IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $130.00 $77.0K 3.0K 235
IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $50.9K 93 49
IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $115.00 $48.9K 595 25

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,027,102, the price of IBM is up 0.85% at $134.72.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (IBM)

Why IBM Shares Are Sliding Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2022
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2022
How Does IBM's Debt Look?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com