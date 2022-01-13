What Are Whales Doing With Carvana

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Carvana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,852, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $393,699..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $200.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carvana's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carvana's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $175.00 $48.7K 442 142 CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $180.00 $48.5K 5 554 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $175.00 $48.0K 442 255 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $175.00 $48.0K 442 255 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $175.00 $46.6K 442 452

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 390,990, the price of CVNA is down -1.21% at $175.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Carvana:

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.