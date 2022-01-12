 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On United Airlines Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 5:35pm   Comments
This Is What Whales Are Betting On United Airlines Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 68% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $867,000 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $822,596.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.0 to $65.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $37.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
UAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $40.00 $617.5K 20.5K 2.5K
UAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $45.00 $340.6K 6.2K 1.1K
UAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $112.5K 30.1K 1.6K
UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $55.00 $87.4K 8.4K 1.9K
UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $48.00 $86.5K 665 539

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 8,866,265, the price of UAL is down -0.77% at $46.54.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

