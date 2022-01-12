 Skip to main content

Humana Whale Trades For January 12
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 5:31pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Humana (NYSE:HUM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HUM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Humana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $288,231, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $207,005.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $370.0 to $455.0 for Humana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Humana options trades today is 116.11 with a total volume of 3,567.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Humana's big money trades within a strike price range of $370.0 to $455.0 over the last 30 days.

Humana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $380.00 $84.6K 37 178
HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $395.00 $56.9K 29 134
HUM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $47.9K 121 15
HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $420.00 $37.5K 95 30
HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $455.00 $35.0K 81 6

Where Is Humana Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 997,876, the price of HUM is up 0.92% at $395.27.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

