ASML Holding Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,255,580, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $530,004.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $570.0 to $815.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 238.46 with a total volume of 2,290.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $570.0 to $815.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $720.00 $660.0K 152 100 ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $780.00 $327.1K 200 169 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/28/22 $780.00 $112.8K 200 111 ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $810.00 $78.0K 1 455 ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $810.00 $78.0K 1 355

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 687,935, the price of ASML is up 1.45% at $739.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

