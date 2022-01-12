 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Baidu
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 2:05pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $238,796 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,018,006.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $180.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $519.0K 1.1K 302
BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $181.8K 3.2K 390
BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $145.00 $77.7K 1.3K 52
BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $57.4K 3.9K 20
BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $155.00 $56.1K 2.9K 86

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,997,658, the price of BIDU is up 1.68% at $159.32.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

