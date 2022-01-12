 Skip to main content

Uber Technologies Whale Trades For January 12
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 2:04pm   Comments
Uber Technologies Whale Trades For January 12

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,312, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $682,305..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.5 to $50.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $37.5 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $50.00 $432.0K 41.6K 5.1K
UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $46.7K 12.1K 60
UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $31.7K 41.9K 828
UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/14/22 $39.00 $30.9K 701 105
UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $30.1K 34.5K 197

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 10,639,352, the price of UBER is down -0.66% at $43.33.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

  • Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $75.
  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

