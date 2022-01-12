10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $177.50 $57.7K 31.0K 175.9K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $320.00 $26.1K 25.0K 10.0K TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $340.00 $72.5K 5.0K 1.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $285.00 $27.0K 1.0K 970 INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $42.8K 168 744 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $185.00 $228.8K 8.0K 667 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $48.0K 3.9K 573 BILL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $270.00 $34.9K 451 392 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $126.00 $153.0K 574 313 ADP CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $240.00 $450.0K 1 300

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.7K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 31059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175950 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $467.0 per contract. There were 25084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEAM (NASDAQ:TEAM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.5K, with a price of $1450.0 per contract. There were 5091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on January 28, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 1024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 373 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $3570.0 per contract. There were 168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $228.8K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 8090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 667 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $1408.0 per contract. There were 3928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILL (NYSE:BILL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 37 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.0K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $450.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

