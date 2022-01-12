Twilio Whale Trades For January 12

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 68% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $382,525 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $677,920.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $290.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twilio's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twilio's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $230.00 $236.3K 613 1.4K TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $230.00 $161.6K 713 109 TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $260.00 $117.9K 1.9K 40 TWLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $290.00 $76.3K 92 55 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $235.00 $75.0K 99 174

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 980,766, the price of TWLO is down -2.55% at $228.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $350

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

