MicroStrategy Whale Trades For January 12

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $347,550 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $345,553.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $1120.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MicroStrategy options trades today is 96.55 with a total volume of 319.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MicroStrategy's big money trades within a strike price range of $350.0 to $1120.0 over the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $450.00 $135.5K 214 103 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $550.00 $101.0K 11 6 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $1120.00 $60.0K 0 1 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $800.00 $55.0K 105 2 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $440.00 $42.9K 16 5

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 169,134, the price of MSTR is up 2.31% at $518.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.