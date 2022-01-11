This Is What Whales Are Betting On Unity Software

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Unity Software.

Looking at options history for Unity Software (NYSE:U) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $129,708 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $342,464.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $230.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $145.00 $66.7K 895 133 U CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $140.00 $45.8K 1.4K 311 U CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $170.00 $42.5K 4.7K 52 U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $125.00 $36.8K 4.3K 74 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $35.9K 2.3K 65

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,979,831, the price of U is up 4.69% at $131.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Unity Software:

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $185

BTIG upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $171

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

