Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COIN
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 11:52am   Comments
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COIN

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coinbase Global.

Looking at options history for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) we detected 34 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $468,391 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $2,450,874.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $335.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Global's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Global's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $335.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $250.00 $377.4K 1.5K 398
COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $288.9K 362 223
COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $222.3K 1.3K 106
COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $260.00 $221.4K 681 146
COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $207.0K 362 283

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,937,492, the price of COIN is up 1.38% at $228.11.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

