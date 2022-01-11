 Skip to main content

Salesforce.com Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 11:09am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Salesforce.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $388,314, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $167,879.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $420.0 for Salesforce.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $290.00 $155.2K 396 25
CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $86.6K 1.9K 111
CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $83.6K 3.1K 97
CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $230.00 $42.9K 679 38
CRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/28/22 $230.00 $42.0K 324 60

Where Is Salesforce.com Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,130,517, the price of CRM is up 0.08% at $229.81.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce.com:

  • UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $265

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

