Looking At Veeva Systems's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VEEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Veeva Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $637,252, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $29,400.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $270.0 for Veeva Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Veeva Systems's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Veeva Systems's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Veeva Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VEEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $260.9K 1.2K 125 VEEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $127.4K 1.2K 184 VEEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $210.00 $40.0K 506 202 VEEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $39.0K 1.2K 202 VEEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $35.8K 25 13

Where Is Veeva Systems Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,316,169, the price of VEEV is up 2.59% at $237.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

