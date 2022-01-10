This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ford Motor

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with F, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Ford Motor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $439,595, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,107,175.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $35.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale trades within a strike price range from $14.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $19.00 $163.1K 16.2K 3.9K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $100.2K 115.1K 827 F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $22.00 $96.1K 67.2K 1.8K F CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/04/22 $21.00 $95.8K 5.5K 990 F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $24.00 $91.9K 44.4K 10.1K

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 78,401,226, the price of F is down -3.29% at $23.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.