 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At MongoDB's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 1:31pm   Comments
Share:
Looking At MongoDB's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for MongoDB.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $4,093,453, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $109,451.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $370.0 to $550.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MongoDB options trades today is 102.55 with a total volume of 519.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MongoDB's big money trades within a strike price range of $370.0 to $550.0 over the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $480.00 $683.4K 330 50
MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $540.00 $581.6K 4 42
MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $550.00 $551.0K 82 55
MDB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $520.00 $479.9K 61 37
MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/04/22 $540.00 $471.2K 82 41

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,066,591, the price of MDB is down -4.92% at $408.5.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $633.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (MDB)

Insider Weekends: Co-Founder Of EverQuote Acquires $1.45 Million Worth Of Stock
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MDB
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com