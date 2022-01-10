JD.com Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $85,000, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,078,674..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $75.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $219.9K 4.2K 267 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $211.4K 4.2K 996 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $133.8K 936 40 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $110.4K 4.2K 714 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $93.0K 25.7K 60

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,306,848, the price of JD is up 0.62% at $68.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.