Zscaler Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 1:03pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $620,490 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $173,191.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $500.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 1110.71 with a total volume of 1,138.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $260.00 $117.6K 1.9K 71
ZS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $160.00 $76.7K 22 33
ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $58.5K 275 100
ZS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $280.00 $57.5K 4.0K 43
ZS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $220.00 $57.0K 2.4K 121

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,315,990, the price of ZS is down -2.15% at $255.91.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Zscaler:

  • UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $350
  • JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $320
  • Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $400

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

