10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $950.00 $52.6K 21.8K 43.3K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/14/22 $3150.00 $47.8K 2.0K 3.6K SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/14/22 $105.00 $25.4K 42 2.6K F PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $22.00 $47.0K 26.4K 1.8K GPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $260.0K 4.0K 801 PHM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $221.7K 752 550 GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $65.00 $34.2K 35.6K 503 GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $100.00 $108.0K 705 272 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $170.00 $70.9K 295 234 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $27.8K 778 205

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $1315.0 per contract. There were 21876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $3150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $4780.0 per contract. There were 2088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 39 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 26436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1899 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPS (NYSE:GPS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 375 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $260.0K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 4045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PHM (NYSE:PHM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 264 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $221.7K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 35678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.9K, with a price of $1419.0 per contract. There were 295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 67 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 153 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

