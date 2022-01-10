CVS Health Whale Trades For January 10

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for CVS Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $42,420, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $498,280..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $120.0 for CVS Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CVS Health options trades today is 3829.0 with a total volume of 3,047.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CVS Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $110.00 $166.5K 2.3K 918 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $47.4K 78 20 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $42.4K 1.1K 205 CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $105.00 $40.0K 5.8K 669 CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $37.6K 10.0K 23

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,005,259, the price of CVS is down -0.79% at $103.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On CVS Health:

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $122.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $107.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $121

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

