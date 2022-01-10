 Skip to main content

Taiwan Semiconductor Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 10:55am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $227,243, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $706,975.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $150.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $125.00 $132.0K 3.5K 287
TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $90.00 $107.0K 143 60
TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $90.00 $106.6K 143 0
TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $120.00 $86.4K 21.9K 590
TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $120.00 $70.0K 14.4K 495

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,670,922, the price of TSM is up 1.09% at $124.85.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOA

