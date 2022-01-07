 Skip to main content

CVS Health Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 4:38pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on CVS Health.

Looking at options history for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $1,884,390 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $595,030.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $105.0 for CVS Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CVS Health options trades today is 2921.0 with a total volume of 9,775.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CVS Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $1.7M 42 2.5K
CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $105.00 $260.0K 9.3K 3.6K
CVS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $132.0K 134 110
CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $105.00 $60.0K 5.1K 953
CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $105.00 $53.6K 5.1K 1.9K

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 6,857,671, the price of CVS is up 1.55% at $104.18.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On CVS Health:

  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $115.
  • Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $120.
  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $110.
  • Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $122.
  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on CVS Health, which currently sits at a price target of $107.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

