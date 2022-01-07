This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intuit

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuit.

Looking at options history for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $344,615 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $189,570.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $620.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuit options trades today is 165.62 with a total volume of 233.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuit's big money trades within a strike price range of $280.0 to $620.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $540.00 $106.0K 163 16 INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $540.00 $98.2K 163 40 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $550.00 $71.8K 97 16 INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $540.00 $53.0K 163 24 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $520.00 $53.0K 243 20

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 971,385, the price of INTU is down -3.29% at $567.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

