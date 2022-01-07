 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BP
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on BP.

Looking at options history for BP (NYSE:BP) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $97,042 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $533,650.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for BP over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BP options trades today is 14227.17 with a total volume of 21,116.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BP's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

BP Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $95.2K 20.6K 4.1K
BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $75.6K 7.3K 398
BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $68.0K 20.6K 4.3K
BP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $28.00 $65.9K 148 862
BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $65.4K 14.2K 578

Where Is BP Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 7,493,373, the price of BP is up 2.62% at $29.57.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

