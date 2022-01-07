 Skip to main content

Pinduoduo Whale Trades For January 07
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 10:31am   Comments
Pinduoduo Whale Trades For January 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinduoduo.

Looking at options history for Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $901,022 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $180,414.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $56.0 for Pinduoduo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pinduoduo options trades today is 4736.75 with a total volume of 27,051.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pinduoduo's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $56.0 over the last 30 days.

Pinduoduo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $417.6K 1.5K 1.6K
PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $166.4K 1.5K 1.0K
PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $138.8K 1.5K 135
PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $56.00 $60.5K 10.1K 8.6K
PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $59.5K 6.4K 671

Where Is Pinduoduo Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,866,256, the price of PDD is up 7.48% at $56.03.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

