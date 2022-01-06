Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MDB

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for MongoDB.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $295,675, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $825,088.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $700.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $155.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $300.00 $302.5K 13 25 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $300.00 $203.2K 13 40 MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $500.00 $92.4K 216 25 MDB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $470.00 $76.7K 522 58 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $390.00 $46.1K 186 10

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,911,941, the price of MDB is up 0.21% at $429.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $633.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $545.

