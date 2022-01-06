 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MDB
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MDB

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for MongoDB.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $295,675, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $825,088.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $700.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $155.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $300.00 $302.5K 13 25
MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $300.00 $203.2K 13 40
MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $500.00 $92.4K 216 25
MDB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $470.00 $76.7K 522 58
MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $390.00 $46.1K 186 10

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,911,941, the price of MDB is up 0.21% at $429.68.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $633.
  • Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $545.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (MDB)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MDB
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com