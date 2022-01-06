 Skip to main content

Sea Whale Trades For January 06
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 3:03pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea (NYSE:SE) we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,926,226 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $957,787.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $270.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 925.28 with a total volume of 13,817.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $195.00 $1.0M 230 455
SE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $210.00 $582.4K 565 421
SE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/07/22 $225.00 $184.8K 295 52
SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $185.00 $155.5K 4.2K 359
SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/28/22 $225.00 $111.5K 111 508

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 7,780,429, the price of SE is up 5.07% at $194.09.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

