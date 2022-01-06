Trade Desk Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $434,247, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $427,355.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $105.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $42.00 $345.7K 588 102 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $71.3K 6.8K 648 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $90.00 $69.2K 1.2K 46 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $67.8K 149 25 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $89.00 $61.0K 203 50

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,581,578, the price of TTD is down -1.49% at $78.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.