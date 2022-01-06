This Is What Whales Are Betting On Beyond Meat

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Beyond Meat.

Looking at options history for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $285,106 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $421,781.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $65.0 for Beyond Meat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Beyond Meat's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Beyond Meat's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BYND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $40.00 $114.5K 429 100 BYND CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $40.00 $74.4K 429 100 BYND PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $60.00 $73.0K 577 37 BYND CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $64.7K 912 91 BYND CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $40.00 $61.3K 429 400

Where Is Beyond Meat Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,406,912, the price of BYND is up 7.47% at $62.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Beyond Meat:

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $64

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.