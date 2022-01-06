 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Enphase Energy Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Share:
Enphase Energy Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENPH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Enphase Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $309,319, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,157,514.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $200.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $614.9K 1.8K 100
ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $150.00 $139.5K 23 58
ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $98.5K 287 10
ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $68.2K 630 15
ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/11/22 $160.00 $64.5K 34 50

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,548,519, the price of ENPH is down -3.04% at $152.42.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy:

  • Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $255.
  • B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $187

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (ENPH)

Analyst Ratings For Enphase Energy
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Enphase Energy
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ENPH
(ENPH) - Analyzing Enphase Energy Inc's Short Interest
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enphase Energy
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Enphase Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com